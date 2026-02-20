c/side: Client-side platform securing browser scripts, detecting fraud & ensuring PCI compliance. built by c/side. Core capabilities include Third-party script monitoring and inventory management, PCI DSS 4.0.1 compliance automation (requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1), Credit card skimming prevention..

Reflectiz Platform: Web app security platform for third-party risk & digital supply chain visibility. built by Reflectiz. Core capabilities include Automated digital asset inventory mapping scripts, tags, and third-party apps, Real-time alerts for new or changed scripts, tags, or applications, Third-party behavior analysis for PII and sensitive data handling..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.