Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
c/side is a commercial application security posture management tool by c/side. Reflectiz Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Reflectiz. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Payment processors and e-commerce platforms will find c/side's value in automating PCI DSS 4.0.1 compliance specifically for requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1, the two areas where most organizations struggle hardest with third-party script risk. The platform's 100% historical payload recording and CSP bypass detection give compliance auditors concrete evidence during chargebacks and assessments, which cuts remediation friction significantly. The weakness here is scope: c/side excels at client-side supply chain risks but doesn't address server-side dependency management or backend API poisoning, so teams needing full ASPM coverage will need another tool for those vectors.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing complex web applications will get the most from Reflectiz Platform because it actually maps third-party script behavior and data exfiltration in real time, not just inventory them. The platform covers ID.AM and GV.SC in NIST CSF 2.0 by automating digital asset discovery and tracking supply chain risk through data flow analysis, which most ASPMs skip entirely. Skip this if your organization needs native incident response or threat hunting capabilities; Reflectiz is strictly visibility and prevention, leaving detection and recovery to your SOC.
Client-side platform securing browser scripts, detecting fraud & ensuring PCI compliance.
Web app security platform for third-party risk & digital supply chain visibility.
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Common questions about comparing c/side vs Reflectiz Platform for your application security posture management needs.
c/side: Client-side platform securing browser scripts, detecting fraud & ensuring PCI compliance. built by c/side. Core capabilities include Third-party script monitoring and inventory management, PCI DSS 4.0.1 compliance automation (requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1), Credit card skimming prevention..
Reflectiz Platform: Web app security platform for third-party risk & digital supply chain visibility. built by Reflectiz. Core capabilities include Automated digital asset inventory mapping scripts, tags, and third-party apps, Real-time alerts for new or changed scripts, tags, or applications, Third-party behavior analysis for PII and sensitive data handling..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
c/side differentiates with Third-party script monitoring and inventory management, PCI DSS 4.0.1 compliance automation (requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1), Credit card skimming prevention. Reflectiz Platform differentiates with Automated digital asset inventory mapping scripts, tags, and third-party apps, Real-time alerts for new or changed scripts, tags, or applications, Third-party behavior analysis for PII and sensitive data handling.
c/side is developed by c/side. Reflectiz Platform is developed by Reflectiz. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
c/side integrates with AWS Marketplace, Vanta, VikingCloud, Chargebacks911, Slack and 1 more. Reflectiz Platform integrates with Web Application Firewall (WAF). Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
c/side and Reflectiz Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover Third Party Security, Content Security Policy, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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