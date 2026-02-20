c/side: Client-side platform securing browser scripts, detecting fraud & ensuring PCI compliance. built by c/side. Core capabilities include Third-party script monitoring and inventory management, PCI DSS 4.0.1 compliance automation (requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1), Credit card skimming prevention..

Jscrambler Webpage Integrity: Client-side platform for controlling third-party script behavior and preventing data. built by Jscrambler. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of all third-party scripts and their data access/transfer behavior, Granular policy engine to control third-party tag behavior per page or section, Sensitive user data management with customizable data categories and dashboards..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.