Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
c/side is a commercial application security posture management tool by c/side. Jscrambler Webpage Integrity is a commercial application security posture management tool by Jscrambler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Payment processors and e-commerce platforms will find c/side's value in automating PCI DSS 4.0.1 compliance specifically for requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1, the two areas where most organizations struggle hardest with third-party script risk. The platform's 100% historical payload recording and CSP bypass detection give compliance auditors concrete evidence during chargebacks and assessments, which cuts remediation friction significantly. The weakness here is scope: c/side excels at client-side supply chain risks but doesn't address server-side dependency management or backend API poisoning, so teams needing full ASPM coverage will need another tool for those vectors.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing payment flows, form submissions, or user authentication through third-party scripts need Jscrambler Webpage Integrity to stop data exfiltration before it leaves the browser. The platform's real-time inventory of script behavior paired with granular policy enforcement gives you control where you actually lose data, and PCI DSS v4 6.4.3 and 11.6.1 compliance modules mean your audit story is already built. Skip this if your third-party ecosystem is minimal or your team lacks the discipline to maintain script policies; the tool demands governance rigor or it becomes noise.
Client-side platform securing browser scripts, detecting fraud & ensuring PCI compliance.
Client-side platform for controlling third-party script behavior and preventing data
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Common questions about comparing c/side vs Jscrambler Webpage Integrity for your application security posture management needs.
c/side: Client-side platform securing browser scripts, detecting fraud & ensuring PCI compliance. built by c/side. Core capabilities include Third-party script monitoring and inventory management, PCI DSS 4.0.1 compliance automation (requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1), Credit card skimming prevention..
Jscrambler Webpage Integrity: Client-side platform for controlling third-party script behavior and preventing data. built by Jscrambler. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of all third-party scripts and their data access/transfer behavior, Granular policy engine to control third-party tag behavior per page or section, Sensitive user data management with customizable data categories and dashboards..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
c/side differentiates with Third-party script monitoring and inventory management, PCI DSS 4.0.1 compliance automation (requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1), Credit card skimming prevention. Jscrambler Webpage Integrity differentiates with Real-time inventory of all third-party scripts and their data access/transfer behavior, Granular policy engine to control third-party tag behavior per page or section, Sensitive user data management with customizable data categories and dashboards.
c/side is developed by c/side. Jscrambler Webpage Integrity is developed by Jscrambler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
c/side integrates with AWS Marketplace, Vanta, VikingCloud, Chargebacks911, Slack and 1 more. Jscrambler Webpage Integrity integrates with Mailchimp, Visa, Typeform, Zapier, Shopify and 15 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
c/side and Jscrambler Webpage Integrity serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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