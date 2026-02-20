Critical Start MOBILESOC: Mobile iOS/Android app for SOC alert triage, threat response & risk mgmt. built by Critical Start. Core capabilities include Mobile alert triage and threat containment on iOS and Android, Host scanning, quarantining, and blocking from mobile device, Antivirus scan execution and compromised user account disabling..

Vulneri SOC: Managed SOC platform with SIEM, EDR, SOAR, CTI, and 24/7 threat detection. built by Vulneri. Core capabilities include Automatic asset inventory and discovery, 24/7 continuous infrastructure monitoring, AI and machine learning-based threat detection..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.