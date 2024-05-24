Critical Start Cortex XDR with MDR vs WatchGuard MDR

Choosing between Critical Start Cortex XDR with MDR and WatchGuard MDR for your managed detection and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Critical Start Cortex XDR with MDR: MDR service layered on Palo Alto Cortex XDR for alert resolution and breach prevention.

WatchGuard MDR: 24/7 MDR service with threat detection, hunting, and guided remediation