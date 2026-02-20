Cranium Life Sciences AI Trust Hub: AI security & governance platform for life sciences orgs. built by Cranium. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI governance oversight into third-party AI systems, AI threat database with repository of AI risks and vulnerabilities, Community-driven AI governance standards framework..

Credo AI: AI governance platform for managing AI risk, compliance, and policy enforcement. built by Credo AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI Registry for cataloging AI initiatives and metadata, AI Governance Workspace for collaboration and control tracking, Policy Intelligence with modular Policy Packs for regulations and standards..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.