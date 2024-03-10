Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ConDroid is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by quixxi. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Android security teams with limited resources should use ConDroid to automate dynamic analysis of native and Java code without writing test cases or maintaining test infrastructure. The concolic execution engine drives code coverage systematically to reach specific paths, reducing the manual work that makes dynamic testing impractical for most mobile AppSec programs. Skip this if you need GUI testing, API fuzzing, or vulnerability remediation guidance; ConDroid finds execution paths, not exploit chains.
Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)
Mid-market and enterprise teams securing mobile apps will find Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing unusually valuable because it validates runtime integrity controls that web-only DAST tools skip, including SSL pinning, root detection, and encryption analysis across both platforms. The compliance scoring against OWASP, PCI DSS, and NIST frameworks maps directly to audit readiness without separate assessment work. Skip this if your app portfolio is purely web-based or if you need integrated SAST; Quixxi is specifically built for mobile-first security programs.
ConDroid is a concolic execution framework for Android applications that automates dynamic analysis by driving execution to specific code locations without manual interaction.
DAST solution for mobile and web app security testing and vulnerability scanning
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Common questions about comparing ConDroid vs Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for your dynamic application security testing needs.
ConDroid: ConDroid is a concolic execution framework for Android applications that automates dynamic analysis by driving execution to specific code locations without manual interaction..
Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST): DAST solution for mobile and web app security testing and vulnerability scanning. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Dynamic application security testing for mobile and web apps, SSL pinning validation, Root detection validation..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ConDroid and Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Dynamic Analysis, Android Security. Key differences: ConDroid is Free while Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is Commercial, ConDroid is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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