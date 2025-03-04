Concentric AI Data Security Governance Platform: Data security governance platform for data at rest, in motion, and GenAI apps. built by Concentric AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous data discovery and classification, Semantic Intelligence for rule-free data identification, PII detection and protection..

Netskope One DSPM: DSPM solution for discovering, classifying, and protecting sensitive data. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and classification of sensitive data across cloud and on-premises, DSPM Score and risk indicators for data security posture assessment, Continuous scanning for misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, and risky behaviors..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.