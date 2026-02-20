Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Comtech CyberStronger On-Demand Training is a commercial secure code training tool by Comtech CyberStronger. WebGoat is a free secure code training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs building secure development practices from scratch should pick Comtech CyberStronger On-Demand Training for its hands-on lab work, which actually forces developers to exploit and patch vulnerabilities instead of passively watching videos. Six months of unlimited access per course keeps friction low for teams rotating through onboarding, and the capstone challenge gives you a concrete signal of who retained what. Skip this if your developers are already fluent in secure coding or if you need synchronous instructor feedback; the self-paced model means no live Q&A, and there's no clear integration with your SIEM or code repository to surface training gaps in real time.
Security teams building developer training programs need WebGoat because it's free, actively maintained by OWASP, and lets developers exploit real vulnerabilities in a sandbox rather than memorizing attack vectors. With 9,028 GitHub stars and regular updates, it has genuine community adoption that keeps the vulnerability catalog relevant. Skip it if you need role-based training paths or compliance reporting; WebGoat is a teaching tool, not a tracking tool, and works best paired with instructor oversight rather than self-paced certification programs.
Self-paced online cybersecurity courses covering web app exploitation and hardening.
WebGoat is an OWASP-maintained deliberately insecure web application designed to teach web application security through hands-on exercises with intentional vulnerabilities.
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Common questions about comparing Comtech CyberStronger On-Demand Training vs WebGoat for your secure code training needs.
Comtech CyberStronger On-Demand Training: Self-paced online cybersecurity courses covering web app exploitation and hardening. built by Comtech CyberStronger. Core capabilities include Self-paced, on-demand course access with no fixed schedule, Six months of unlimited online access per course, Video lessons and interactive learning modules..
WebGoat: WebGoat is an OWASP-maintained deliberately insecure web application designed to teach web application security through hands-on exercises with intentional vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Comtech CyberStronger On-Demand Training is developed by Comtech CyberStronger. WebGoat is open-source with 9,028 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Comtech CyberStronger On-Demand Training and WebGoat serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Web Security, OWASP. Key differences: Comtech CyberStronger On-Demand Training is Commercial while WebGoat is Free, WebGoat is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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