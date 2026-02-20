Comtech CyberStronger On-Demand Training: Self-paced online cybersecurity courses covering web app exploitation and hardening. built by Comtech CyberStronger. Core capabilities include Self-paced, on-demand course access with no fixed schedule, Six months of unlimited online access per course, Video lessons and interactive learning modules..

WebGoat: WebGoat is an OWASP-maintained deliberately insecure web application designed to teach web application security through hands-on exercises with intentional vulnerabilities..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.