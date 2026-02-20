Compass IT Policy Templates: 33 customizable IT security policy templates for org governance & compliance. built by Compass IT Compliance. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 33 pre-written, customizable IT security policy templates, Templates cover access control, incident response, encryption, patch management, and more, Customizable branding support (logo insertion)..

Database Credentials Standard: SANS policy template for database credential management standards. built by SANS Institute. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Database credential management guidelines, Credential lifecycle management standards, Access control requirements for database credentials..

Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.