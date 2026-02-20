Compass IT Policy Templates: 33 customizable IT security policy templates for org governance & compliance. built by Compass IT Compliance. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 33 pre-written, customizable IT security policy templates, Templates cover access control, incident response, encryption, patch management, and more, Customizable branding support (logo insertion)..

CyberSecOp Security Policies and Procedures Development: Security policy and procedure development consulting services. built by CyberSecOp. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Information security policy development, Cybersecurity program maturity assessment, Security policy framework implementation (ISO 27001, NIST 800-53/FISMA, CIS Critical Security Controls)..

Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.