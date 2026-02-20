Command Zero Platform: AI-augmented platform for SOC investigations, threat hunting & IR. built by Command Zero. Core capabilities include Embedded expert knowledge and industry best practice content for investigations, Dynamic playbooks (facets) for automating investigative steps, LLM-assisted interaction with connected security and non-security systems..

ThreatBook Advanced Threat Intelligence (ATI): Enterprise threat intelligence platform with APAC focus and adversary tracking. built by ThreatBook. Core capabilities include APT and cybercrime group profiling with TTPs and infrastructure mapping, Vulnerability intelligence covering 400K+ vulnerabilities with risk scoring, Daily malware analysis of 2M+ files with YARA detection rules..

Both serve the Threat Hunting market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.