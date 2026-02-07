Com Olho Bug Bounty Program: Bug bounty platform for organizations to run vulnerability disclosure programs. built by Com Olho. Core capabilities include Bug bounty program management, Vulnerability discovery for web applications, API security testing..

Comolho Crowdsourced Security: Crowdsourced security platform for bug bounties, red teaming, and VAPT. built by Com Olho. Core capabilities include Bug bounty programs, Red teaming services, Live hacking events..

Both serve the Bug Bounty market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.