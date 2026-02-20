Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Coinnect Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Coinnect. KYND Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by KYND. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in untracked external assets will see immediate value in Coinnect Platform's AI-driven footprint mapping and lookalike domain detection, which catches exposure that internal tools consistently miss. The platform maps subdomains, cloud infrastructure, and third-party IT dependencies in real time while monitoring for credential leaks, addressing the ID.AM and DE.CM gaps that plague most organizations. Skip this if you need internal vulnerability scanning or incident response automation; Coinnect is external-surface-only and leans hard on threat prioritization over remediation workflow.
KYND Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in third-party risk assessments will actually get faster decisions from KYND Attack Surface Management because the 90-second scan cycle means you're not waiting weeks for visibility into new exposures. The tool's EPSS-based prioritization cuts through the noise of your existing CVE feeds, and native support for DORA and NIS2 compliance saves you from bolting on a separate framework tracker. Skip this if your attack surface is mostly internal applications or if you need deep forensics after compromise; KYND is built for finding what's exposed before it becomes a breach.
AI-driven platform for cyber risk assessment, monitoring, and mitigation.
External attack surface mgmt with CVE scanning & continuous monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing Coinnect Platform vs KYND Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Coinnect Platform: AI-driven platform for cyber risk assessment, monitoring, and mitigation. built by Coinnect. Core capabilities include Vulnerability identification with severity prioritization and natural language explanations, Automated risk scoring for identified vulnerabilities, Digital footprint analysis covering domains, subdomains, cloud providers, and IT third parties..
KYND Attack Surface Management: External attack surface mgmt with CVE scanning & continuous monitoring. built by KYND. Core capabilities include One-off point-in-time external risk scans completing in approximately 90 seconds, Continuous 24/7 monitoring of external attack surface for new threats and vulnerabilities, CVE scanning with EPSS-based vulnerability prioritization..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Coinnect Platform differentiates with Vulnerability identification with severity prioritization and natural language explanations, Automated risk scoring for identified vulnerabilities, Digital footprint analysis covering domains, subdomains, cloud providers, and IT third parties. KYND Attack Surface Management differentiates with One-off point-in-time external risk scans completing in approximately 90 seconds, Continuous 24/7 monitoring of external attack surface for new threats and vulnerabilities, CVE scanning with EPSS-based vulnerability prioritization.
Coinnect Platform is developed by Coinnect. KYND Attack Surface Management is developed by KYND. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Coinnect Platform and KYND Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Cyber Insurance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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