Coinnect Platform: AI-driven platform for cyber risk assessment, monitoring, and mitigation. built by Coinnect. Core capabilities include Vulnerability identification with severity prioritization and natural language explanations, Automated risk scoring for identified vulnerabilities, Digital footprint analysis covering domains, subdomains, cloud providers, and IT third parties..

KYND Attack Surface Management: External attack surface mgmt with CVE scanning & continuous monitoring. built by KYND. Core capabilities include One-off point-in-time external risk scans completing in approximately 90 seconds, Continuous 24/7 monitoring of external attack surface for new threats and vulnerabilities, CVE scanning with EPSS-based vulnerability prioritization..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.