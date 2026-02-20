Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit: Mobile app security audit covering code review, DAST, SAST, and pentesting. built by Codesecure Solutions. Core capabilities include Authentication and authorization review, Data encryption assessment (in transit and at rest), Source code review for vulnerabilities (e.g., hardcoded secrets, insecure APIs)..

Runtime Mobile Security (RMS): Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) is a powerful web interface powered by FRIDA for manipulating Android and iOS Apps at Runtime..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.