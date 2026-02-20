Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit is a commercial mobile app security tool by Codesecure Solutions. Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit
SMB and mid-market teams shipping mobile apps faster than they can secure them will find real value in Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit because it combines static and dynamic analysis with actual penetration testing in a single on-premises engine, cutting the vendor fragmentation most shops deal with. The tool maps directly to NIST PR.DS and PR.PS functions through its encryption assessment and source code review for hardcoded secrets and insecure APIs, meaning you get both the scan and the compliance narrative. Skip this if you need cloud-native deployment or managed services; on-premises only means your security team owns the operational overhead.
Security researchers and penetration testers evaluating Android and iOS apps will find Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) indispensable for runtime instrumentation; FRIDA's capability to hook and modify app behavior in real time reveals vulnerabilities that static analysis misses entirely. The free, GitHub-native distribution (2,980 stars) means zero procurement friction and immediate access to an active community maintaining payloads across both platforms. Skip this if your team needs automated mobile scanning with remediation guidance or CI/CD integration; RMS demands hands-on expertise and manual analysis to extract value.
Mobile app security audit covering code review, DAST, SAST, and pentesting.
Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) is a powerful web interface powered by FRIDA for manipulating Android and iOS Apps at Runtime.
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Common questions about comparing Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit vs Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) for your mobile app security needs.
Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit: Mobile app security audit covering code review, DAST, SAST, and pentesting. built by Codesecure Solutions. Core capabilities include Authentication and authorization review, Data encryption assessment (in transit and at rest), Source code review for vulnerabilities (e.g., hardcoded secrets, insecure APIs)..
Runtime Mobile Security (RMS): Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) is a powerful web interface powered by FRIDA for manipulating Android and iOS Apps at Runtime..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit is developed by Codesecure Solutions. Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) is open-source with 2,980 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit and Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover App Security. Key differences: Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit is Commercial while Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) is Free, Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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