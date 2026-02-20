CodeLock: DevSecOps platform for NIST SP 800-218 SSDF compliance & secure dev. built by CodeLock. Core capabilities include NIST SP 800-218 SSDF compliance management, Secure software development lifecycle support, Compliance gap analysis support..

Wabbi: DevSecOps platform embedding AppSec policies into the SDLC. built by Wabbi. Core capabilities include Application Security Orchestration & Correlation - auto-assigns security policies based on project risk profile, Context-based Vulnerability Management across the full vulnerability lifecycle, Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) as a centralized AppSec control point..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.