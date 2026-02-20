Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CodeLock is a commercial application security posture management tool by CodeLock. Wabbi is a commercial application security posture management tool by Wabbi. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Government contractors and SMBs chasing NIST SP 800-218 SSDF compliance will find CodeLock cuts months off audit prep by embedding the actual framework requirements into the development workflow instead of bolting compliance on afterward. The tool maps directly to all SSDF practices and handles self-attestation documentation for federal software procurement, which matters because most teams waste cycles manually cross-referencing requirements to their processes. Skip this if your priority is runtime vulnerability detection or you need pan-platform CSPM coverage; CodeLock is narrowly built for the compliance-as-process crowd, not the threat hunters.
Mid-market and enterprise AppSec teams drowning in vulnerability noise will find value in Wabbi's policy-driven triage; it auto-assigns remediation based on actual project risk instead of treating every CVE equally. The platform covers the full SDLC from secrets to release gates, with Fix SLA tracking that actually holds teams accountable,addressing the ID.RA and GV.PO gaps most organizations have. Skip this if you need a lightweight point solution for a single scanning tool; Wabbi demands organizational buy-in across development and security to justify its operational footprint.
DevSecOps platform for NIST SP 800-218 SSDF compliance & secure dev.
DevSecOps platform embedding AppSec policies into the SDLC.
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Common questions about comparing CodeLock vs Wabbi for your application security posture management needs.
CodeLock: DevSecOps platform for NIST SP 800-218 SSDF compliance & secure dev. built by CodeLock. Core capabilities include NIST SP 800-218 SSDF compliance management, Secure software development lifecycle support, Compliance gap analysis support..
Wabbi: DevSecOps platform embedding AppSec policies into the SDLC. built by Wabbi. Core capabilities include Application Security Orchestration & Correlation - auto-assigns security policies based on project risk profile, Context-based Vulnerability Management across the full vulnerability lifecycle, Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) as a centralized AppSec control point..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CodeLock differentiates with NIST SP 800-218 SSDF compliance management, Secure software development lifecycle support, Compliance gap analysis support. Wabbi differentiates with Application Security Orchestration & Correlation - auto-assigns security policies based on project risk profile, Context-based Vulnerability Management across the full vulnerability lifecycle, Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) as a centralized AppSec control point.
CodeLock is developed by CodeLock. Wabbi is developed by Wabbi. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CodeLock and Wabbi serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, Secure Development. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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