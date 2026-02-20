CodeLock: DevSecOps platform for NIST SP 800-218 SSDF compliance & secure dev. built by CodeLock. Core capabilities include NIST SP 800-218 SSDF compliance management, Secure software development lifecycle support, Compliance gap analysis support..

SignPath Zero Trust Software Integrity: Policy-driven code signing & CI/CD pipeline integrity platform. built by SignPath. Core capabilities include Policy-driven build and release enforcement (only policy-compliant builds can be signed), Code signing for multiple artifact formats (EXE, MSI, JAR, XML, etc.), Nested artifact signing support (signed packages within packages)..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.