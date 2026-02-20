Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CodeLock is a commercial application security posture management tool by CodeLock. SignPath Zero Trust Software Integrity is a commercial application security posture management tool by SignPath. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Government contractors and SMBs chasing NIST SP 800-218 SSDF compliance will find CodeLock cuts months off audit prep by embedding the actual framework requirements into the development workflow instead of bolting compliance on afterward. The tool maps directly to all SSDF practices and handles self-attestation documentation for federal software procurement, which matters because most teams waste cycles manually cross-referencing requirements to their processes. Skip this if your priority is runtime vulnerability detection or you need pan-platform CSPM coverage; CodeLock is narrowly built for the compliance-as-process crowd, not the threat hunters.
DevSecOps platform for NIST SP 800-218 SSDF compliance & secure dev.
Policy-driven code signing & CI/CD pipeline integrity platform.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing CodeLock vs SignPath Zero Trust Software Integrity for your application security posture management needs.
CodeLock: DevSecOps platform for NIST SP 800-218 SSDF compliance & secure dev. built by CodeLock. Core capabilities include NIST SP 800-218 SSDF compliance management, Secure software development lifecycle support, Compliance gap analysis support..
SignPath Zero Trust Software Integrity: Policy-driven code signing & CI/CD pipeline integrity platform. built by SignPath. Core capabilities include Policy-driven build and release enforcement (only policy-compliant builds can be signed), Code signing for multiple artifact formats (EXE, MSI, JAR, XML, etc.), Nested artifact signing support (signed packages within packages)..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CodeLock differentiates with NIST SP 800-218 SSDF compliance management, Secure software development lifecycle support, Compliance gap analysis support. SignPath Zero Trust Software Integrity differentiates with Policy-driven build and release enforcement (only policy-compliant builds can be signed), Code signing for multiple artifact formats (EXE, MSI, JAR, XML, etc.), Nested artifact signing support (signed packages within packages).
CodeLock is developed by CodeLock. SignPath Zero Trust Software Integrity is developed by SignPath. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CodeLock and SignPath Zero Trust Software Integrity serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover Software Supply Chain, DEVSECOPS, Secure Development. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox