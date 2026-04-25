Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cloudsmith is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cloudsmith. DigiCert Software Trust Manager is a commercial software composition analysis tool by DigiCert. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DigiCert Software Trust Manager
Enterprise and mid-market teams managing complex software release pipelines need DigiCert Software Trust Manager for its hardware-backed key storage and multi-signer capability, which eliminates the operational bottleneck of single-person signing approval gates at scale. The platform's FIPS 140-2 and Common Criteria compliance, combined with NIST PQC algorithm support, satisfies both current regulatory requirements and forward-looking crypto agility in ways most competitors treat as roadmap items. Skip this if your organization lacks CI/CD maturity or views code signing as a compliance checkbox rather than a supply chain control point; the policy engine assumes teams actually want to enforce what gets signed.
Cloud-native artifact mgmt & software supply chain security platform.
Code signing & software supply chain security platform with policy governance.
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Common questions about comparing Cloudsmith vs DigiCert Software Trust Manager for your software composition analysis needs.
Cloudsmith: Cloud-native artifact mgmt & software supply chain security platform. built by Cloudsmith. Core capabilities include Vulnerability and malware scanning for packages, Policy management using OPA Rego syntax, Package quarantine and promotion workflows..
DigiCert Software Trust Manager: Code signing & software supply chain security platform with policy governance. built by DigiCert. Core capabilities include Cloud-HSM key storage (FIPS/CC-compliant) with multiple simultaneous signers per keypair, Role-based and team-based access control (RBAC) with multi-level approval workflows, Integrated threat scanning for malware, CVEs, exposed secrets, and misconfigurations..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cloudsmith differentiates with Vulnerability and malware scanning for packages, Policy management using OPA Rego syntax, Package quarantine and promotion workflows. DigiCert Software Trust Manager differentiates with Cloud-HSM key storage (FIPS/CC-compliant) with multiple simultaneous signers per keypair, Role-based and team-based access control (RBAC) with multi-level approval workflows, Integrated threat scanning for malware, CVEs, exposed secrets, and misconfigurations.
Cloudsmith is developed by Cloudsmith. DigiCert Software Trust Manager is developed by DigiCert. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cloudsmith and DigiCert Software Trust Manager serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Software Supply Chain, SBOM, CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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