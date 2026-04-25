Cloudsmith: Cloud-native artifact mgmt & software supply chain security platform. built by Cloudsmith. Core capabilities include Vulnerability and malware scanning for packages, Policy management using OPA Rego syntax, Package quarantine and promotion workflows..

DigiCert Software Trust Manager: Code signing & software supply chain security platform with policy governance. built by DigiCert. Core capabilities include Cloud-HSM key storage (FIPS/CC-compliant) with multiple simultaneous signers per keypair, Role-based and team-based access control (RBAC) with multi-level approval workflows, Integrated threat scanning for malware, CVEs, exposed secrets, and misconfigurations..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.