Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cloudflare API Shield is a commercial api security tool by Cloudflare, Inc.. Data Theorem API Security is a commercial api security tool by Data Theorem. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with distributed APIs will get immediate value from Cloudflare API Shield because shadow API discovery removes the guesswork about what you're actually protecting. The platform's ML-driven endpoint detection finds undocumented APIs that manual inventory never catches, and OWASP Top 10 API coverage plus schema validation enforces a positive security model without requiring teams to maintain separate API gateway tooling. Not ideal for organizations still mapping their API surface or those needing deep integration with non-Cloudflare infrastructure; you'll get the most ROI when APIs already route through Cloudflare's network.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing APIs across multiple cloud platforms should choose Data Theorem API Security for its agentless discovery that actually finds shadow APIs without requiring agents deployed to every service. The platform covers the full NIST ID and PR functions,asset inventory, risk assessment, and runtime protection,which means you get both what's running and continuous monitoring of what it's doing, not just point-in-time scanning. Skip this if your APIs are mostly on-premise and behind mature WAF stacks; the value proposition is strongest when you're chasing undocumented endpoints across AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously.
API security platform for discovering, validating, and protecting API endpoints
API security platform for discovery, testing, and runtime protection
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Common questions about comparing Cloudflare API Shield vs Data Theorem API Security for your api security needs.
Cloudflare API Shield: API security platform for discovering, validating, and protecting API endpoints. built by Cloudflare, Inc.. Core capabilities include Automatic API endpoint discovery using machine learning and heuristics, Protection against OWASP Top 10 API security risks, Schema validation against OpenAPI specifications..
Data Theorem API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and runtime protection. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Agentless API discovery and inventory, Multi-cloud API discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP and private cloud, Static Application Security Testing (SAST)..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cloudflare API Shield differentiates with Automatic API endpoint discovery using machine learning and heuristics, Protection against OWASP Top 10 API security risks, Schema validation against OpenAPI specifications. Data Theorem API Security differentiates with Agentless API discovery and inventory, Multi-cloud API discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP and private cloud, Static Application Security Testing (SAST).
Cloudflare API Shield is developed by Cloudflare, Inc.. Data Theorem API Security is developed by Data Theorem. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cloudflare API Shield integrates with OpenAPI. Data Theorem API Security integrates with AWS, Azure, GCP. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Cloudflare API Shield and Data Theorem API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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