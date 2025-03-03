Cloudflare API Shield: API security platform for discovering, validating, and protecting API endpoints. built by Cloudflare, Inc.. Core capabilities include Automatic API endpoint discovery using machine learning and heuristics, Protection against OWASP Top 10 API security risks, Schema validation against OpenAPI specifications..

Data Theorem API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and runtime protection. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Agentless API discovery and inventory, Multi-cloud API discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP and private cloud, Static Application Security Testing (SAST)..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.