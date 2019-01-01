ClearDATA: Managed cloud security, compliance, and CSPM platform for healthcare orgs. built by ClearDATA. Core capabilities include Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), HIPAA, HITRUST, NIST, GDPR, and ISO compliance automation, 24/7 threat intelligence and monitoring..

Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.