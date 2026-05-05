ClearDATA: Managed cloud security, compliance, and CSPM platform for healthcare orgs. built by ClearDATA. Core capabilities include Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), HIPAA, HITRUST, NIST, GDPR, and ISO compliance automation, 24/7 threat intelligence and monitoring..

CYE Solvo: Cloud security posture management platform for risk identification. built by CYE. Core capabilities include Cloud risk identification and prioritization, Security posture monitoring and management, Compliance management for SOC2, GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.