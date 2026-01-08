Chainguard Libraries: Malware-resistant software libraries rebuilt from source for multiple languages. built by Chainguard. Core capabilities include SLSA Level 2 build infrastructure for library compilation, Malware-resistant registry distribution, Critical and high CVE patching for Python libraries..

Cloudsmith: Cloud-native artifact mgmt & software supply chain security platform. built by Cloudsmith. Core capabilities include Vulnerability and malware scanning for packages, Policy management using OPA Rego syntax, Package quarantine and promotion workflows..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.