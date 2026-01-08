Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Chainguard Libraries is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Chainguard. Cloudsmith is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cloudsmith. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams shipping Python and Java applications will cut their supply chain attack surface by rebuilding libraries from verified source rather than trusting precompiled binaries; Chainguard Libraries covers 55K+ Java projects and 15K+ Python projects with SLSA Level 2 build guarantees and full provenance tracking. The malware-resistant registry distribution model is genuinely different from traditional SCA tools that only flag vulnerabilities after they're public. This is not for organizations still evaluating whether they need SCA at all, or teams without the infrastructure maturity to integrate artifact management into their pipelines.
Malware-resistant software libraries rebuilt from source for multiple languages
Cloud-native artifact mgmt & software supply chain security platform.
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Common questions about comparing Chainguard Libraries vs Cloudsmith for your software composition analysis needs.
Chainguard Libraries: Malware-resistant software libraries rebuilt from source for multiple languages. built by Chainguard. Core capabilities include SLSA Level 2 build infrastructure for library compilation, Malware-resistant registry distribution, Critical and high CVE patching for Python libraries..
Cloudsmith: Cloud-native artifact mgmt & software supply chain security platform. built by Cloudsmith. Core capabilities include Vulnerability and malware scanning for packages, Policy management using OPA Rego syntax, Package quarantine and promotion workflows..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Chainguard Libraries differentiates with SLSA Level 2 build infrastructure for library compilation, Malware-resistant registry distribution, Critical and high CVE patching for Python libraries. Cloudsmith differentiates with Vulnerability and malware scanning for packages, Policy management using OPA Rego syntax, Package quarantine and promotion workflows.
Chainguard Libraries is developed by Chainguard. Cloudsmith is developed by Cloudsmith. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Chainguard Libraries and Cloudsmith serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Software Supply Chain, Supply Chain Security, Package Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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