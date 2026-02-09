CASB - Cloud Access Security Broker: CASB solution for securing SaaS application access and usage. built by Olfeo. Core capabilities include Real-time visibility into SaaS application usage, Shadow IT detection and discovery, Context-based access control policies..

Forcepoint Web Security (SWG): Secure Web Gateway for data protection and threat prevention on the web. built by Forcepoint. Core capabilities include Data loss prevention with built-in DLP enforcement, Advanced Classification Engine (ACE) for threat prevention, Shadow IT discovery and monitoring..

Both serve the Cloud Access Security Broker market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.