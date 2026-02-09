Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
CASB - Cloud Access Security Broker is a commercial cloud access security broker tool by Olfeo. Forcepoint Web Security (SWG) is a commercial security service edge tool by Forcepoint. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud access security broker fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
CASB - Cloud Access Security Broker
Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling with shadow IT and SaaS sprawl will get the most from Olfeo's CASB, which pairs real-time application discovery with behavioral anomaly detection to catch unauthorized access patterns that static policy alone misses. The platform covers six NIST CSF 2.0 functions across monitoring and access control, with particular strength in DE.CM continuous monitoring and DE.AE incident characterization. Skip this if you need deep integration with on-premises identity systems or legacy application controls; Olfeo is built for cloud-first environments where your data is already scattered across multiple SaaS platforms.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with strict data protection requirements should prioritize Forcepoint Web Security for its integrated DLP enforcement and Shadow IT discovery, which catches both known threats and unauthorized cloud apps in a single enforcement point. The Advanced Classification Engine handles zero-day web threats without requiring constant rule updates, and Remote Browser Isolation adds a meaningful layer for high-risk users without the performance drag of older sandbox approaches. Skip this if your organization prioritizes detection and response over prevention; Forcepoint is built for teams that need to block threats before they cross the perimeter, not investigate them after.
CASB solution for securing SaaS application access and usage
Secure Web Gateway for data protection and threat prevention on the web
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing CASB - Cloud Access Security Broker vs Forcepoint Web Security (SWG) for your cloud access security broker needs.
CASB - Cloud Access Security Broker: CASB solution for securing SaaS application access and usage. built by Olfeo. Core capabilities include Real-time visibility into SaaS application usage, Shadow IT detection and discovery, Context-based access control policies..
Forcepoint Web Security (SWG): Secure Web Gateway for data protection and threat prevention on the web. built by Forcepoint. Core capabilities include Data loss prevention with built-in DLP enforcement, Advanced Classification Engine (ACE) for threat prevention, Shadow IT discovery and monitoring..
Both serve the Cloud Access Security Broker market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CASB - Cloud Access Security Broker differentiates with Real-time visibility into SaaS application usage, Shadow IT detection and discovery, Context-based access control policies. Forcepoint Web Security (SWG) differentiates with Data loss prevention with built-in DLP enforcement, Advanced Classification Engine (ACE) for threat prevention, Shadow IT discovery and monitoring.
CASB - Cloud Access Security Broker is developed by Olfeo. Forcepoint Web Security (SWG) is developed by Forcepoint. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CASB - Cloud Access Security Broker and Forcepoint Web Security (SWG) serve similar Cloud Access Security Broker use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox