Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Carbide Cloud Monitoring is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Carbide. Orca Security CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB teams drowning in AWS compliance work will get immediate value from Carbide Cloud Monitoring because it automates evidence collection across 12+ frameworks instead of manual spreadsheet audits. The 400+ security checks across AWS and Azure, combined with AWS Well-Architected Framework reviews covering 90% of the Security Pillar, mean you'll surface real gaps instead of checking boxes. Skip this if you're Enterprise-scale and already have a mature CSPM with custom control mapping or if you need threat detection alongside posture management; Carbide prioritizes compliance visibility over incident response automation.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from Orca Security CSPM because its attack path visualization actually tells you which misconfigurations matter instead of burying you in thousands of findings. The 2,500+ controls across AWS, Azure, and GCP paired with AI-generated remediation code means your team can move from detection to fix without translating between tools. Skip this if you need a tightly integrated SIEM or runtime threat detection; Orca excels at the compliance and posture side of the house but doesn't replace behavioral monitoring.
Continuous cloud security monitoring & compliance for AWS and Azure.
CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt
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Common questions about comparing Carbide Cloud Monitoring vs Orca Security CSPM for your cloud security posture management needs.
Carbide Cloud Monitoring: Continuous cloud security monitoring & compliance for AWS and Azure. built by Carbide. Core capabilities include Automated cloud security gap analysis across 400+ security checks for AWS and Azure, AWS Well-Architected Framework automated reviews (~90% Security Pillar coverage), Continuous compliance monitoring across 12+ frameworks (SOC 2, GDPR, ISO 27001, HIPAA, PCI DSS, etc.)..
Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Carbide Cloud Monitoring differentiates with Automated cloud security gap analysis across 400+ security checks for AWS and Azure, AWS Well-Architected Framework automated reviews (~90% Security Pillar coverage), Continuous compliance monitoring across 12+ frameworks (SOC 2, GDPR, ISO 27001, HIPAA, PCI DSS, etc.). Orca Security CSPM differentiates with Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks.
Carbide Cloud Monitoring is developed by Carbide. Orca Security CSPM is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Carbide Cloud Monitoring integrates with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure. Orca Security CSPM integrates with Jira, Microsoft Teams, Cloudflare, AWS S3, Splunk and 10 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Carbide Cloud Monitoring and Orca Security CSPM serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Azure. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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