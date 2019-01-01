Carbide Cloud Monitoring: Continuous cloud security monitoring & compliance for AWS and Azure. built by Carbide. Core capabilities include Automated cloud security gap analysis across 400+ security checks for AWS and Azure, AWS Well-Architected Framework automated reviews (~90% Security Pillar coverage), Continuous compliance monitoring across 12+ frameworks (SOC 2, GDPR, ISO 27001, HIPAA, PCI DSS, etc.)..

Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.