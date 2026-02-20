Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Carbide Cloud Monitoring is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Carbide. Centilytics Security and Health is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Centilytics. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB teams drowning in AWS compliance work will get immediate value from Carbide Cloud Monitoring because it automates evidence collection across 12+ frameworks instead of manual spreadsheet audits. The 400+ security checks across AWS and Azure, combined with AWS Well-Architected Framework reviews covering 90% of the Security Pillar, mean you'll surface real gaps instead of checking boxes. Skip this if you're Enterprise-scale and already have a mature CSPM with custom control mapping or if you need threat detection alongside posture management; Carbide prioritizes compliance visibility over incident response automation.
Centilytics Security and Health
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multiple cloud accounts across AWS, Azure, and GCP need visibility into configuration drift and compliance violations without spinning up a separate tool for each cloud; Centilytics Security and Health delivers that through 300+ service-specific checks and native support for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, and NIST frameworks in a single dashboard. The one-click remediation feature matters here,it cuts the mean time between detection and fix from weeks to minutes for common misconfigurations. Skip this if you need deep runtime threat detection or if your organization is still single-cloud; the value compounds only once you're managing sprawl across three or more environments.
Continuous cloud security monitoring & compliance for AWS and Azure.
Multi-cloud security audit and health monitoring platform with compliance mgmt
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Carbide Cloud Monitoring vs Centilytics Security and Health for your cloud security posture management needs.
Carbide Cloud Monitoring: Continuous cloud security monitoring & compliance for AWS and Azure. built by Carbide. Core capabilities include Automated cloud security gap analysis across 400+ security checks for AWS and Azure, AWS Well-Architected Framework automated reviews (~90% Security Pillar coverage), Continuous compliance monitoring across 12+ frameworks (SOC 2, GDPR, ISO 27001, HIPAA, PCI DSS, etc.)..
Centilytics Security and Health: Multi-cloud security audit and health monitoring platform with compliance mgmt. built by Centilytics. Core capabilities include 300+ service-wise security checks, Compliance management for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, NIST, ISO 27001, CSA, CIS, One-click remediation fixes..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Carbide Cloud Monitoring differentiates with Automated cloud security gap analysis across 400+ security checks for AWS and Azure, AWS Well-Architected Framework automated reviews (~90% Security Pillar coverage), Continuous compliance monitoring across 12+ frameworks (SOC 2, GDPR, ISO 27001, HIPAA, PCI DSS, etc.). Centilytics Security and Health differentiates with 300+ service-wise security checks, Compliance management for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, NIST, ISO 27001, CSA, CIS, One-click remediation fixes.
Carbide Cloud Monitoring is developed by Carbide. Centilytics Security and Health is developed by Centilytics. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Carbide Cloud Monitoring and Centilytics Security and Health serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Azure, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox