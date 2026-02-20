Carbide Cloud Monitoring: Continuous cloud security monitoring & compliance for AWS and Azure. built by Carbide. Core capabilities include Automated cloud security gap analysis across 400+ security checks for AWS and Azure, AWS Well-Architected Framework automated reviews (~90% Security Pillar coverage), Continuous compliance monitoring across 12+ frameworks (SOC 2, GDPR, ISO 27001, HIPAA, PCI DSS, etc.)..

Cavirin SaaS: Managed multi-cloud security posture mgmt SaaS for AWS, GCP, and Azure. built by Cavirin Systems. Core capabilities include CyberPosture Dashboard for visibility across cloud accounts, Pre-built CIS policy packs for AWS, GCP, and Azure, Network policy packs for major cloud providers..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.