Calvin Risk Calvin Platform: AI governance & testing platform for ML models and LLMs in FinServ. built by Calvin Risk. Core capabilities include Model Inventory management, Business Use Case Inventory, Risk Inventory tracking..

Cranium Life Sciences AI Trust Hub: AI security & governance platform for life sciences orgs. built by Cranium. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI governance oversight into third-party AI systems, AI threat database with repository of AI risks and vulnerabilities, Community-driven AI governance standards framework..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.