C3M Cloud Control - CSPM: Agentless CSPM for continuous misconfiguration detection across multi-cloud. built by C3M Cloud Control. Core capabilities include Agentless multi-cloud asset inventory covering Compute, Network, Storage, and IAM, Continuous misconfiguration detection and alerting, Policy governance with out-of-the-box and custom policies via CQL engine..

Skyhawk Synthesis Security Platform - CSPM: CSPM tool with runtime threat detection, ML models, and auto-remediation. built by Skyhawk Security. Core capabilities include Cloud misconfiguration detection, Compliance reporting, Automatic remediation..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.