Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
C3M Cloud Control - CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by C3M Cloud Control. Skyhawk Synthesis Security Platform - CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Skyhawk Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing AWS, GCP, and Azure in parallel should pick C3M Cloud Control for its agentless inventory and native policy engine that doesn't require a separate query language learning curve. The CQL engine lets you write custom detection rules without external dependencies, and the SOAR-based automation actually closes the gap between detection and response instead of dumping alerts into a backlog. Skip this if you need deep API-level CIEM capabilities or forensic depth comparable to point tools; C3M prioritizes continuous misconfiguration hunting over identity entitlement analysis and historical breach archaeology.
Skyhawk Synthesis Security Platform - CSPM
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will benefit most from Skyhawk Synthesis because its daily-updated ML models detect attack sequences across cloud layers that static configuration scanners miss, catching threats before they chain into incidents. The platform covers four of six critical NIST CSF 2.0 Detect and Respond functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis. Skip this if your organization needs unified CSPM plus identity governance; Skyhawk prioritizes runtime detection over IAM risk and won't replace a dedicated CIEM tool.
Agentless CSPM for continuous misconfiguration detection across multi-cloud.
CSPM tool with runtime threat detection, ML models, and auto-remediation.
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Common questions about comparing C3M Cloud Control - CSPM vs Skyhawk Synthesis Security Platform - CSPM for your cloud security posture management needs.
C3M Cloud Control - CSPM: Agentless CSPM for continuous misconfiguration detection across multi-cloud. built by C3M Cloud Control. Core capabilities include Agentless multi-cloud asset inventory covering Compute, Network, Storage, and IAM, Continuous misconfiguration detection and alerting, Policy governance with out-of-the-box and custom policies via CQL engine..
Skyhawk Synthesis Security Platform - CSPM: CSPM tool with runtime threat detection, ML models, and auto-remediation. built by Skyhawk Security. Core capabilities include Cloud misconfiguration detection, Compliance reporting, Automatic remediation..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
C3M Cloud Control - CSPM differentiates with Agentless multi-cloud asset inventory covering Compute, Network, Storage, and IAM, Continuous misconfiguration detection and alerting, Policy governance with out-of-the-box and custom policies via CQL engine. Skyhawk Synthesis Security Platform - CSPM differentiates with Cloud misconfiguration detection, Compliance reporting, Automatic remediation.
C3M Cloud Control - CSPM is developed by C3M Cloud Control. Skyhawk Synthesis Security Platform - CSPM is developed by Skyhawk Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
C3M Cloud Control - CSPM and Skyhawk Synthesis Security Platform - CSPM serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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