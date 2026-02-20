C3M Cloud Control - CSPM: Agentless CSPM for continuous misconfiguration detection across multi-cloud. built by C3M Cloud Control. Core capabilities include Agentless multi-cloud asset inventory covering Compute, Network, Storage, and IAM, Continuous misconfiguration detection and alerting, Policy governance with out-of-the-box and custom policies via CQL engine..

ClearDATA: Managed cloud security, compliance, and CSPM platform for healthcare orgs. built by ClearDATA. Core capabilities include Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), HIPAA, HITRUST, NIST, GDPR, and ISO compliance automation, 24/7 threat intelligence and monitoring..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.