C2A Security Cybersecurity DevOps Platform: Risk-driven cybersecurity DevOps platform for automotive product lifecycle. built by C2A Security. Core capabilities include Automated threat modeling and risk assessment (TARA), Cybersecurity Management System (CSMS) automation, Bill of materials and vulnerability management..

PlaxidityX DevSecOps Platform: Automotive DevSecOps platform integrating TARA, SAST, SCA, and fuzz testing. built by PlaxidityX. Core capabilities include Automated TARA (Threat Analysis and Risk Assessment) threat modeling, Early-stage risk detection with automatic TARA updates on new vulnerability publication, Real-time code vulnerability scanning (SAST)..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.