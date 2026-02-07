C2A Security Cybersecurity DevOps Platform: Risk-driven cybersecurity DevOps platform for automotive product lifecycle. built by C2A Security. Core capabilities include Automated threat modeling and risk assessment (TARA), Cybersecurity Management System (CSMS) automation, Bill of materials and vulnerability management..

Lunarline Software Assurance: Software assurance services using static & dynamic code analysis techniques. built by lunarline. Core capabilities include Static code analysis with manual and automated techniques, Dynamic analysis in run-time environments, Compliance alignment with PCI, ISO, NIST RMF, 800-171, HIPAA, FedRAMP..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.