C2A Security Cybersecurity DevOps Platform: Risk-driven cybersecurity DevOps platform for automotive product lifecycle. built by C2A Security. Core capabilities include Automated threat modeling and risk assessment (TARA), Cybersecurity Management System (CSMS) automation, Bill of materials and vulnerability management..

Checkmarx One Assist: AI-powered AppSec platform with agentic agents for vulnerability prevention & fix. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE, AI-powered automated remediation across SAST, SCA, secrets, and IaC, Malicious package detection..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.