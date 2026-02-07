Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
C2A Security Cybersecurity DevOps Platform is a commercial static application security testing tool by C2A Security. Checkmarx One Assist is a commercial static application security testing tool by Checkmarx. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
C2A Security Cybersecurity DevOps Platform
Enterprise automotive OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers need C2A Security Cybersecurity DevOps Platform because it embeds threat modeling and risk assessment directly into product development cycles rather than bolting security onto finished vehicles. ISO/SAE 21434 compliance comes built-in, which is non-negotiable for anyone shipping connected or autonomous systems. The platform's strength in ID.RA and ID.AM,mapping assets and quantifying risk before code ships,makes it genuinely different from generic DevSecOps tools, though teams expecting deep post-breach forensics or incident response orchestration will find that capability thin compared to dedicated SOC platforms.
Development teams shipping code faster than your AppSec pipeline can scan will find real value in Checkmarx One Assist's pre-commit IDE integration and agentic remediation; it catches vulnerabilities before they hit CI/CD, not after. The tool covers four distinct attack surfaces,application code, dependencies, secrets, and infrastructure,in a single platform, which cuts alert fatigue from managing disparate tools. Skip this if your organization needs deep CSPM or runtime container security; One Assist prioritizes the development phase and assumes your infrastructure scanning happens elsewhere.
Risk-driven cybersecurity DevOps platform for automotive product lifecycle
AI-powered AppSec platform with agentic agents for vulnerability prevention & fix
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Common questions about comparing C2A Security Cybersecurity DevOps Platform vs Checkmarx One Assist for your static application security testing needs.
C2A Security Cybersecurity DevOps Platform: Risk-driven cybersecurity DevOps platform for automotive product lifecycle. built by C2A Security. Core capabilities include Automated threat modeling and risk assessment (TARA), Cybersecurity Management System (CSMS) automation, Bill of materials and vulnerability management..
Checkmarx One Assist: AI-powered AppSec platform with agentic agents for vulnerability prevention & fix. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE, AI-powered automated remediation across SAST, SCA, secrets, and IaC, Malicious package detection..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
C2A Security Cybersecurity DevOps Platform differentiates with Automated threat modeling and risk assessment (TARA), Cybersecurity Management System (CSMS) automation, Bill of materials and vulnerability management. Checkmarx One Assist differentiates with Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE, AI-powered automated remediation across SAST, SCA, secrets, and IaC, Malicious package detection.
C2A Security Cybersecurity DevOps Platform is developed by C2A Security. Checkmarx One Assist is developed by Checkmarx. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
C2A Security Cybersecurity DevOps Platform and Checkmarx One Assist serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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