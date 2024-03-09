Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Burp-Yara-Rules is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Guardian360 Lighthouse is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Guardian360. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams running manual Burp assessments who need to catch malware and compromised content embedded in web responses will find Burp-Yara-Rules valuable because it extends Burp's native detection with Yara's pattern-matching precision at no cost. The 49-star GitHub backing shows real adoption among practitioners who actually automate their scan workflows. Skip this if you're looking for managed threat feeds or rules that auto-update; this is a static ruleset that demands your team understand what they're hunting for and actively maintain relevance.
Development teams shipping web applications need a scanner that catches vulnerabilities before they reach production, and Guardian360 Lighthouse pairs internet-facing code scanning with framework detection to reduce false positives that waste remediation time. The platform maps directly to ID.RA and PR.PS under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it feeds both risk assessment and secure-by-design workflows without forcing developers into a separate training tool. Skip this if your organization runs primarily containerized microservices or needs runtime application self-protection; Lighthouse is built for traditional web app security, not cloud-native infrastructure scanning.
A collection of Yara rules for the Burp Yara-Scanner extension that helps identify malicious software and infected web pages during web application security assessments.
Web app security platform for vulnerability scanning & secure dev.
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Common questions about comparing Burp-Yara-Rules vs Guardian360 Lighthouse for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Burp-Yara-Rules: A collection of Yara rules for the Burp Yara-Scanner extension that helps identify malicious software and infected web pages during web application security assessments..
Guardian360 Lighthouse: Web app security platform for vulnerability scanning & secure dev. built by Guardian360. Core capabilities include Internet-facing code scanning, Framework detection, In-depth vulnerability analysis and findings reporting..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Burp-Yara-Rules and Guardian360 Lighthouse serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Web Security, Security Scanning. Key differences: Burp-Yara-Rules is Free while Guardian360 Lighthouse is Commercial, Burp-Yara-Rules is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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