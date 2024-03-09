Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Burp-Yara-Rules is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Cobalt DAST is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Cobalt. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams running manual Burp assessments who need to catch malware and compromised content embedded in web responses will find Burp-Yara-Rules valuable because it extends Burp's native detection with Yara's pattern-matching precision at no cost. The 49-star GitHub backing shows real adoption among practitioners who actually automate their scan workflows. Skip this if you're looking for managed threat feeds or rules that auto-update; this is a static ruleset that demands your team understand what they're hunting for and actively maintain relevance.
Teams running distributed web applications and APIs who need to validate fixes without waiting for manual retesting will get the most from Cobalt DAST; its remediation validation workflow cuts the cycle between developer handoff and security sign-off. The platform integrates authenticated scanning across subdomains with false positive filtering via fingerprinting, reducing alert fatigue that kills DAST adoption. Skip this if your organization needs coverage beyond web applications or relies on a vendor pentest program as your primary validation layer; Cobalt DAST is automated scanning, not a replacement for human testers.
A collection of Yara rules for the Burp Yara-Scanner extension that helps identify malicious software and infected web pages during web application security assessments.
Automated DAST tool for continuous web app and API vulnerability scanning.
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Common questions about comparing Burp-Yara-Rules vs Cobalt DAST for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Burp-Yara-Rules: A collection of Yara rules for the Burp Yara-Scanner extension that helps identify malicious software and infected web pages during web application security assessments..
Cobalt DAST: Automated DAST tool for continuous web app and API vulnerability scanning. built by Cobalt. Core capabilities include Continuous automated scanning of web applications and APIs across domains and subdomains, Authenticated scans to inspect areas behind login forms and authentication layers, False positive reduction via advanced fingerprinting of web applications and APIs..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Burp-Yara-Rules and Cobalt DAST serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Web Security, Security Scanning. Key differences: Burp-Yara-Rules is Free while Cobalt DAST is Commercial, Burp-Yara-Rules is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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