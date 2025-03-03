Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Burp Suite Enterprise Edition is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by PortSwigger Ltd.. SOOS DAST is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by SOOS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise development teams that need continuous web application scanning across multiple codebases will get the most from Burp Suite Enterprise Edition; its automated crawling and issue prioritization cut the noise that makes smaller DAST tools unusable at scale. The platform's cloud deployment and continuous monitoring capability align directly with NIST's ID.RA Risk Assessment function, letting you build scanning into the pipeline rather than treat it as a point-in-time assessment. Skip this if your primary concern is API security or if you need tight integration with your existing SIEM; Burp Suite excels at traditional web app coverage but requires separate tooling for emerging attack surfaces.
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated AppSec staff will find SOOS DAST valuable because it bundles DAST, SCA, and container scanning into one dashboard with auto-triage and direct issue creation, cutting the noise that drowns smaller security groups. The no-limit concurrent scanning across unlimited domains and Docker containerization mean you can run it aggressively in CI/CD without hitting artificial throttles or licensing games. Skip this if you need mature SAST integration or have legacy monolithic apps that resist API-first scanning; SOOS leans toward modern, API-first architectures and its strength is velocity through automation, not deep static analysis.
An enterprise-scale dynamic application security testing (DAST) platform that provides automated vulnerability scanning and security assessment for web applications.
CI/CD-integrated DAST tool for automated web app and API vuln scanning.
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Common questions about comparing Burp Suite Enterprise Edition vs SOOS DAST for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Burp Suite Enterprise Edition: An enterprise-scale dynamic application security testing (DAST) platform that provides automated vulnerability scanning and security assessment for web applications. built by PortSwigger Ltd...
SOOS DAST: CI/CD-integrated DAST tool for automated web app and API vuln scanning. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Web app and API scanning (OpenAPI, SOAP, GraphQL) with OAuth token generation, No-limit scanning across unlimited domains with no concurrent scan restrictions, Containerized deployment via Docker for controlled environment execution..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Burp Suite Enterprise Edition is developed by PortSwigger Ltd.. SOOS DAST is developed by SOOS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Burp Suite Enterprise Edition and SOOS DAST serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, CI/CD, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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