Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Burp Anonymous Cloud is a free cloud security posture management tool. Krampus is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams running on AWS or GCP who need to catch publicly exposed cloud storage buckets before attackers weaponize them should run Burp Anonymous Cloud; it's free, requires zero infrastructure, and integrates directly into existing Burp workflows. The passive scanning approach means you'll catch low-hanging fruit like misconfigured bucket permissions without the false positives that active cloud scanners generate. Skip this if you're looking for continuous posture monitoring across hundreds of buckets or need compliance reporting; this is a point-in-time discovery tool, not a CSPM replacement.
DevOps and platform teams managing sprawling AWS environments will get immediate value from Krampus for cost control and orphaned resource cleanup through simple JSON task automation. The free pricing means you can test remediation workflows at scale without licensing friction, and the GitHub presence indicates active community use for real AWS hygiene problems. Skip this if you need centralized policy enforcement across multiple cloud providers or compliance-heavy audit trails; Krampus is purpose-built for AWS-only shops that want to move fast on deletion and disabling operations without enterprise CSPM overhead.
A Burp Suite extension that uses Shodan to discover cloud buckets and tests them for publicly accessible vulnerabilities through passive scanning.
Krampus is an AWS resource management tool that automates the deletion and disabling of cloud objects based on JSON task files for security remediation and cost control.
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Common questions about comparing Burp Anonymous Cloud vs Krampus for your cloud security posture management needs.
Burp Anonymous Cloud: A Burp Suite extension that uses Shodan to discover cloud buckets and tests them for publicly accessible vulnerabilities through passive scanning..
Krampus: Krampus is an AWS resource management tool that automates the deletion and disabling of cloud objects based on JSON task files for security remediation and cost control..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Burp Anonymous Cloud and Krampus serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover S3. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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