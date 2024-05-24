CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

Brivo Security Suite vs OpenIAM

Brivo Security Suite

Brivo Security Suite

Unified cloud platform for access control, video, visitor mgmt & intrusion.

Identity Governance and Administration
 Commercial
Visit WebsiteDetails
OpenIAM

OpenIAM

OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.

Identity Governance and Administration
 Open Source
Visit WebsiteDetails

Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Brivo Security Suite
OpenIAM
Pricing Model
Commercial
Free
Category
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Company Size Fit
Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
Brivo
Headquarters
Bethesda, Maryland, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Get via API
Use Cases & Capabilities
Access Control
Physical Security
Intrusion Detection
Cloud
Centralized Management
Identity And Access Management
Monitoring
Enterprise Security
Integration
IAM
PAM
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

Brivo Security Suite

GV0/6
ID1/3
PR1/5
DE1/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total3/22 categories

OpenIAM

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total0/22 categories
Core Features

Sign in to compare features

Get detailed side-by-side features comparison by signing in.

Integrations

Sign in to compare integrations

Get detailed side-by-side integrations comparison by signing in.

Community
Community Votes
0
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Sign in to view reviews

Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.

Sign in to view reviews

Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.

Need help choosing?

Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.

Browse Identity Governance and AdministrationCreate Stack

Want to compare different tools?

Compare Other Tools

Brivo Security Suite vs OpenIAM: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Brivo Security Suite and OpenIAM for your identity governance and administration needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Brivo Security Suite: Unified cloud platform for access control, video, visitor mgmt & intrusion.

OpenIAM: OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Brivo Security Suite vs OpenIAM?

Brivo Security Suite, OpenIAM are all Identity Governance and Administration solutions. Brivo Security Suite Unified cloud platform for access control, video, visitor mgmt & intrusion.. OpenIAM OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Brivo Security Suite vs OpenIAM?

The choice between Brivo Security Suite vs OpenIAM depends on your specific requirements. Brivo Security Suite is a commercial solution, while OpenIAM is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Brivo Security Suite vs OpenIAM?

Brivo Security Suite is Commercial, OpenIAM is Free. OpenIAM offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Brivo Security Suite a good alternative to OpenIAM?

Yes, Brivo Security Suite can be considered as an alternative to OpenIAM for Identity Governance and Administration needs. Both tools offer Identity Governance and Administration capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Brivo Security Suite and OpenIAM be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Brivo Security Suite and OpenIAM might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Identity Governance and Administration tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

Related Comparisons

Brivo Security Suite vs 1Password SaaS Manager
Brivo Security Suite vs Abbey Labs
Brivo Security Suite vs Accops HyLabs
OpenIAM vs 1Password SaaS Manager
OpenIAM vs Abbey Labs
OpenIAM vs Accops HyLabs

Explore More Identity Governance and Administration Tools

Discover and compare all identity governance and administration solutions in our comprehensive directory.

Browse Identity Governance and Administration

Looking for a different comparison? Explore our complete tool comparison directory.

Compare Other Tools