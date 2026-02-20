Bosch AIShield Guardian: Real-time security platform for deployed AI/ML models and LLM applications. built by Bosch AIShield. Core capabilities include ML Firewall with real-time intrusion detection against adversarial attacks, data poisoning, and model extraction, GenAI Guardrails with 75+ configurable policies for prompt injection, jailbreak, and sensitive data protection, PII anonymization and dynamic redaction of confidential data..

Eroun&Company SAIFE X: GenAI security platform protecting against data leaks and prompt attacks. built by eRoun&Company. Core capabilities include Comprehensive visibility and monitoring of multiple LLMs including ChatGPT and local models, Allow/block scanning controls for LLM access, Usage and cost management by user and LLM..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.