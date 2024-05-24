CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

BloodHound vs Securitybulls Red Teaming

BloodHound is a Javascript web application that uses graph theory to analyze Active Directory and Azure environments, revealing hidden relationships and potential attack paths through visual mapping.

Offensive Security
 Open Source
Red team attack simulation service for testing security controls and IR plans

Offensive Security
 Commercial
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Pricing Model
Free
Commercial
Category
Offensive Security
Offensive Security
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
On-Premises
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Open Source
GitHub Stars
10,325
Last Commit
Aug 2025
Company Information
Company
Securitybulls
Headquarters
Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India
Founded, Size & Funding
Use Cases & Capabilities
Neo4j
Azure
Red Team
Attack Paths
Lateral Movement
Reconnaissance
Penetration Testing
Graph
Active Directory
Privilege Escalation
Attack Simulation
Social Engineering
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total0/22 categories

GV0/6
ID1/3
PR1/5
DE0/2
RS1/4
RC0/2
Total3/22 categories
Core Features

Community
Community Votes
4
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

BloodHound vs Securitybulls Red Teaming: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between BloodHound and Securitybulls Red Teaming for your offensive security needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between BloodHound vs Securitybulls Red Teaming?

BloodHound, Securitybulls Red Teaming are all Offensive Security solutions. BloodHound BloodHound is a Javascript web application that uses graph theory to analyze Active Directory and Az. Securitybulls Red Teaming Red team attack simulation service for testing security controls and IR plans. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: BloodHound vs Securitybulls Red Teaming?

The choice between BloodHound vs Securitybulls Red Teaming depends on your specific requirements. BloodHound is free to use, while Securitybulls Red Teaming is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between BloodHound vs Securitybulls Red Teaming?

BloodHound is Free, Securitybulls Red Teaming is Commercial. BloodHound offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is BloodHound a good alternative to Securitybulls Red Teaming?

Yes, BloodHound can be considered as an alternative to Securitybulls Red Teaming for Offensive Security needs. Both tools offer Offensive Security capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can BloodHound and Securitybulls Red Teaming be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, BloodHound and Securitybulls Red Teaming might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Offensive Security tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

