BloodHound is a Javascript web application that uses graph theory to analyze Active Directory and Azure environments, revealing hidden relationships and potential attack paths through visual mapping.

Offensive Security
 Open Source
3-day Metasploit training course focused on Ruby scripting & custom modules

Offensive Security
 Commercial
Feature
Pricing Model
Free
Commercial
Category
Offensive Security
Offensive Security
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Open Source
GitHub Stars
10,325
Last Commit
Aug 2025
Company Information
Company
SecureNinja
Headquarters
Alexandria, Virginia, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Get via API
Use Cases & Capabilities
Neo4j
Azure
Red Team
Attack Paths
Lateral Movement
Reconnaissance
Penetration Testing
Graph
Active Directory
Privilege Escalation
Metasploit
Offensive Security
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total0/22 categories

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR1/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total1/22 categories
Core Features

Choosing between BloodHound and SecureNinja Metasploit Next-Level for your offensive security needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

BloodHound: BloodHound is a Javascript web application that uses graph theory to analyze Active Directory and Azure environments, revealing hidden relationships and potential attack paths through visual mapping.

SecureNinja Metasploit Next-Level: 3-day Metasploit training course focused on Ruby scripting & custom modules

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between BloodHound vs SecureNinja Metasploit Next-Level?

BloodHound, SecureNinja Metasploit Next-Level are all Offensive Security solutions. BloodHound BloodHound is a Javascript web application that uses graph theory to analyze Active Directory and Az. SecureNinja Metasploit Next-Level 3-day Metasploit training course focused on Ruby scripting & custom modules. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: BloodHound vs SecureNinja Metasploit Next-Level?

The choice between BloodHound vs SecureNinja Metasploit Next-Level depends on your specific requirements. BloodHound is free to use, while SecureNinja Metasploit Next-Level is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between BloodHound vs SecureNinja Metasploit Next-Level?

BloodHound is Free, SecureNinja Metasploit Next-Level is Commercial. BloodHound offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is BloodHound a good alternative to SecureNinja Metasploit Next-Level?

Yes, BloodHound can be considered as an alternative to SecureNinja Metasploit Next-Level for Offensive Security needs. Both tools offer Offensive Security capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can BloodHound and SecureNinja Metasploit Next-Level be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, BloodHound and SecureNinja Metasploit Next-Level might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Offensive Security tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

