BloodHound vs Core Security Bundles and Suites

BloodHound

BloodHound

BloodHound is a Javascript web application that uses graph theory to analyze Active Directory and Azure environments, revealing hidden relationships and potential attack paths through visual mapping.

Offensive Security
 Open Source
Core Security Bundles and Suites

Core Security Bundles and Suites

Bundled offensive security suites combining pen testing, red teaming, and VM.

Offensive Security
 Commercial
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
BloodHound
Core Security Bundles and Suites
Pricing Model
Free
Commercial
Category
Offensive Security
Offensive Security
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
On-Premises
Company Size Fit
Mid-Market, Enterprise
Open Source
GitHub Stars
10,325
Last Commit
Aug 2025
Company Information
Company
Core Security
Headquarters
Boston, Massachusetts, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Use Cases & Capabilities
Neo4j
Azure
Red Team
Attack Paths
Lateral Movement
Reconnaissance
Penetration Testing
Graph
Active Directory
Privilege Escalation
Offensive Security
Vulnerability Management
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

BloodHound

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total0/22 categories

Core Security Bundles and Suites

GV0/6
ID1/3
PR1/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total2/22 categories
Core Features

Integrations

Community
Community Votes
4
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Browse Offensive SecurityCreate Stack

BloodHound vs Core Security Bundles and Suites: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between BloodHound and Core Security Bundles and Suites for your offensive security needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

BloodHound: BloodHound is a Javascript web application that uses graph theory to analyze Active Directory and Azure environments, revealing hidden relationships and potential attack paths through visual mapping.

Core Security Bundles and Suites: Bundled offensive security suites combining pen testing, red teaming, and VM.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between BloodHound vs Core Security Bundles and Suites?

BloodHound, Core Security Bundles and Suites are all Offensive Security solutions. BloodHound BloodHound is a Javascript web application that uses graph theory to analyze Active Directory and Az. Core Security Bundles and Suites Bundled offensive security suites combining pen testing, red teaming, and VM.. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: BloodHound vs Core Security Bundles and Suites?

The choice between BloodHound vs Core Security Bundles and Suites depends on your specific requirements. BloodHound is free to use, while Core Security Bundles and Suites is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between BloodHound vs Core Security Bundles and Suites?

BloodHound is Free, Core Security Bundles and Suites is Commercial. BloodHound offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is BloodHound a good alternative to Core Security Bundles and Suites?

Yes, BloodHound can be considered as an alternative to Core Security Bundles and Suites for Offensive Security needs. Both tools offer Offensive Security capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can BloodHound and Core Security Bundles and Suites be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, BloodHound and Core Security Bundles and Suites might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Offensive Security tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

