BloodHound vs CloudCopy

Choosing between BloodHound and CloudCopy for your offensive security needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

BloodHound: BloodHound is a Javascript web application that uses graph theory to analyze Active Directory and Azure environments, revealing hidden relationships and potential attack paths through visual mapping.

CloudCopy: CloudCopy implements a cloud version of the Shadow Copy attack to extract domain user hashes from AWS-hosted domain controllers by creating and mounting volume snapshots.