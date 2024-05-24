CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

Blauhaunt vs ClearVector RuntimeVisibility

Blauhaunt

Blauhaunt

A tool collection for filtering and visualizing logon events, designed for experienced DFIR specialists in threat hunting and incident response.

Threat Hunting
 Open Source
ClearVector RuntimeVisibility

ClearVector RuntimeVisibility

Real-time runtime visibility platform for detecting active exploitation

Threat Hunting
 Commercial
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Blauhaunt
ClearVector RuntimeVisibility
Pricing Model
Free
Commercial
Category
Threat Hunting
Threat Hunting
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Company Size Fit
Mid-Market, Enterprise
Open Source
GitHub Stars
175
Last Commit
May 2025
Company Information
Company
ClearVector
Headquarters
Not specified, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Use Cases & Capabilities
Incident Response
Threat Hunting
DFIR
Log Analysis
Security Incident Response
Runtime Security
Cloud Security
Threat Detection
AWS Security
Real Time Monitoring
Lateral Movement
Data Exfiltration
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

Blauhaunt

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total0/22 categories

ClearVector RuntimeVisibility

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE2/2
RS1/4
RC0/2
Total3/22 categories
Core Features

Community
Community Votes
0
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Blauhaunt vs ClearVector RuntimeVisibility: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Blauhaunt and ClearVector RuntimeVisibility for your threat hunting needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Blauhaunt: A tool collection for filtering and visualizing logon events, designed for experienced DFIR specialists in threat hunting and incident response.

ClearVector RuntimeVisibility: Real-time runtime visibility platform for detecting active exploitation

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Blauhaunt vs ClearVector RuntimeVisibility?

Blauhaunt, ClearVector RuntimeVisibility are all Threat Hunting solutions. Blauhaunt A tool collection for filtering and visualizing logon events, designed for experienced DFIR speciali. ClearVector RuntimeVisibility Real-time runtime visibility platform for detecting active exploitation. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Blauhaunt vs ClearVector RuntimeVisibility?

The choice between Blauhaunt vs ClearVector RuntimeVisibility depends on your specific requirements. Blauhaunt is free to use, while ClearVector RuntimeVisibility is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Blauhaunt vs ClearVector RuntimeVisibility?

Blauhaunt is Free, ClearVector RuntimeVisibility is Commercial. Blauhaunt offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Blauhaunt a good alternative to ClearVector RuntimeVisibility?

Yes, Blauhaunt can be considered as an alternative to ClearVector RuntimeVisibility for Threat Hunting needs. Both tools offer Threat Hunting capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Blauhaunt and ClearVector RuntimeVisibility be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Blauhaunt and ClearVector RuntimeVisibility might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Threat Hunting tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

