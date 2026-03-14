Rav3n Watch: AI-driven platform for monitoring & detecting disinformation and influence ops. built by Blackbird.AI. Core capabilities include Continuous narrative and information environment monitoring, Detection of coordinated inauthentic behavior, Identification of disinformation and influence operations..

ShadowDragon Horizon Identity: OSINT tool for digital identity investigation across 600+ public sources. built by ShadowDragon. Core capabilities include Investigation initiation from a single data point (username, email, alias, or phone number), Search across 600+ publicly available OSINT sources, Unified view aggregating accounts, records, and signals..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.