Rav3n Watch: AI-driven platform for monitoring & detecting disinformation and influence ops. built by Blackbird.AI. Core capabilities include Continuous narrative and information environment monitoring, Detection of coordinated inauthentic behavior, Identification of disinformation and influence operations..

PhishEye: AI-powered phishing detection, domain monitoring & brand takedown platform. built by PhishEye. Core capabilities include AI-powered phishing detection with real-time risk scoring, Typosquat and lookalike domain monitoring, Coordinated takedown workflows for phishing sites and fake accounts..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.