RAV3N Risk LLM: AI LLM for narrative risk analysis and disinformation threat detection. built by Blackbird.AI. Core capabilities include Narrative threat detection and analysis, Disinformation and influence operation identification, AI-assisted risk scoring of harmful narratives..

PhishEye: AI-powered phishing detection, domain monitoring & brand takedown platform. built by PhishEye. Core capabilities include AI-powered phishing detection with real-time risk scoring, Typosquat and lookalike domain monitoring, Coordinated takedown workflows for phishing sites and fake accounts..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.