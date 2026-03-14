RAV3N Risk LLM: AI LLM for narrative risk analysis and disinformation threat detection. built by Blackbird.AI. Core capabilities include Narrative threat detection and analysis, Disinformation and influence operation identification, AI-assisted risk scoring of harmful narratives..

Rav3n Watch: AI-driven platform for monitoring & detecting disinformation and influence ops. built by Blackbird.AI. Core capabilities include Continuous narrative and information environment monitoring, Detection of coordinated inauthentic behavior, Identification of disinformation and influence operations..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.