Investor Targeting is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Blackbird.AI . PhishEye is a commercial digital risk protection tool by PhishEye . Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.

Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting investor relations and financial communications will find real value in Investor Targeting's ability to detect coordinated disinformation campaigns before they move markets. The tool's strength in continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, combined with real-time tracking across online media and bot networks, catches narrative threats that traditional security tools completely miss. This is not for organizations that treat investor sentiment as a comms problem rather than a security problem, or those without a dedicated IR function to act on intelligence within hours of detection.