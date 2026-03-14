Investor Targeting: AI-driven narrative intelligence to detect disinformation targeting investor sentiment. built by Blackbird.AI. Core capabilities include Narrative threat detection across online media, Coordinated inauthentic behavior identification, Bot and influence network detection..

Rav3n Watch: AI-driven platform for monitoring & detecting disinformation and influence ops. built by Blackbird.AI. Core capabilities include Continuous narrative and information environment monitoring, Detection of coordinated inauthentic behavior, Identification of disinformation and influence operations..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.