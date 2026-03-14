Investor Targeting: AI-driven narrative intelligence to detect disinformation targeting investor sentiment. built by Blackbird.AI. Core capabilities include Narrative threat detection across online media, Coordinated inauthentic behavior identification, Bot and influence network detection..

RAV3N Risk LLM: AI LLM for narrative risk analysis and disinformation threat detection. built by Blackbird.AI. Core capabilities include Narrative threat detection and analysis, Disinformation and influence operation identification, AI-assisted risk scoring of harmful narratives..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.