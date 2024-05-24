Bitdefender GravityZone Platform vs PC Matic

Choosing between Bitdefender GravityZone Platform and PC Matic for your endpoint protection platform needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Bitdefender GravityZone Platform: Unified security platform with EPP, EDR, XDR, and MDR capabilities

PC Matic: Consumer antivirus using allowlist/default-deny to block malware and ransomware.